|
|
SPARTANBURG – Julia Mae Case McKinnish, 78, of Spartanburg, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Fred McKinnish and the daughter of the late Theron L. and Neta Campbell Case.
Mrs. McKinnish is survived by her son Jeff McKinnish and his wife Tiffany; a daughter, Jan McKinnish all of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Brittany Huskey and her husband Travis and Madison McKinnish; one brother, T. L. Case and his wife Cherry; and four sisters, Mildred C. Rollins, Doris C. Floyd, Alberta C. Baker and her husband Ronnie, and Pauline C. Collins. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Case and James Case and two sisters, Louise C. Howard and Frances Queen.
Mrs. McKinnish was a member of Glendale Baptist Church, she worked in the Glendale Post Office for 20 years, and was a member of the Glendale Fire Department Ladies' Auxillary.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Blackwell officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, P. O. Box 268, Glendale SC 29346 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home.
Petty-Bobo Co., Bobo Funeral Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2019