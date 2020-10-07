1/1
Julia (Dempsey) Nicholson
1956 - 2020
Julia Dempsey Nicholson, 64 of Fairview, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 28, 1956, she was the daughter of David and Isabelle Whisenant Dempsey.
She retired from the North Carolina Administrative Court system and was an avid animal advocate.
Julie is survived by her husband, Steve Nicholson; sisters, Cindy Gabriel (Sam), Susie Dempsey (Rhett); brothers, David Dempsey (Nan), Tony Dempsey (Bert); her very special fur babies, Dixie and Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Haven of Asheville, 65 Lower Grassy Branch Rd, Asheville, NC 28805; in keeping with Julie's love of animals in need. Memorials may also be made to Four Seasons Hospice Foundation, Four Seasons Foundation 211 N. Main St., Hendersonville NC 28792; honoring the wonderful care they gave to Julie.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
