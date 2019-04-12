|
|
PACOLET, SC- Julia Mae Sellars Sutton, 95, of Pacolet, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home. Born January 7, 1924, in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dudley Albert Sellars and Martha Olema Daniel Sellars.
Julia was married for 52 years to the late Herbert "June" Sutton and together they raised three sons, Blane (Glenda) of Fair Play, SC, Theron and Roger (Nancy), all of Pacolet, SC. She was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren and the proud great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Jeanette Allison of Pacolet, SC and Sara Frazier of Mesquite, NV. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and five sisters.
Mrs. Sutton was formerly employed with the Pacolet Mill and retired from food service with Spartanburg School District 3. She lived a rich, fulfilled life and enjoyed homemaking, cooking, country music, conversations with friends and time with family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Dennis Tessnier. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in her memory to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, online at www.alzinfo.org.
