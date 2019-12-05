|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC – Julian Thomas "Tom" Hollis, 93, husband of his beloved late wife, Max Barnard Hollis, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home.
Born May 8, 1926 in Union, SC, Tom was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth Alverson Hollis and Orin Bomar Hollis. Tom honorably served his country as a serviceman of the U.S. Air Corps in World War II. Following his service, Tom graduated from Clemson University in 1950 where he studied architecture. He then moved to Spartanburg and worked for the late Harold Woodward, AIA. Tom was the senior partner of Hollis-Crocker Architects, PC., a member of The American Institute of Architects and was an AIA Emeritus at the time of his death. He was a past president of Spartanburg Council of Architects and was also a faithful member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent. Tom will be remembered for his unique design style found in the numerous homes and buildings throughout the upstate.
Tom is survived by his three children, Elizabeth Hollis Wood (Libby) and her husband, Steve, of Spartanburg, J. Thomas Hollis, Jr. (Tommy) and his wife, Jill, of Raleigh, NC, and Lynde Hollis Blanton and her husband John, of Longmeadow, MA; his four grandchildren, Thomas Steven Wood (Toby) and his wife, Virginia, Margaret Wood Delaney (Maggie) and her husband, Brendan, Elizabeth Bibb Wood (Liza), and John Stanley Blanton, III (Jack); five great grandchildren, Brendan Patrick Delaney, Louise McDaniel Delaney, Mabel Elizabeth Delaney, Susannah Hollis Wood, and Edith Lynde Wood. Tom is also survived by two brothers, C. Myers Hollis and Richard E. Hollis, both of Spartanburg. He was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Hollis, Mary H. Smith, Alice H. Lewis; and two brothers, Orin B. Hollis, Jr. and G. Truett Hollis.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Tom's faithful caregiver, Nikki Eye, who has helped us all over the past five years.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6th at 11:00am at the Episcopal Church of the Advent. A reception will follow at the Parish Community Life Center.
In remembrance of Tom, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019