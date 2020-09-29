1/1
Julian Westbrook
COWPENS, SCJulian Elvis Wesbrook, 81, widower of Dorean Splawn Westbrook went home to be with the Lord, Sunday September 27, 2020 at his home.
Born October 9, 1938 in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Dupree Westbrook and Nettie Scruggs Westbrook. He was a retired truck driver with Walmart and a member of Cooley Springs Baptist Church, a Shriner and served our Country in the United States Army.
Surviving are his daughters, Kim Bogan and husband Donald of Cowpens, Gwen Del Pino Angeli of Cowpens; step-sons, Ted Nichols of China, Ned Nichols of Spartanburg; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Michael and Terry Westbrook.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dave DeLand officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bridge Church of the Carolinas, P.O. Box 162 Chesnee, SC 29323
The family is at the home of Kim Bogan.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
