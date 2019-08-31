Home

Bethlehem Baptist Church
797 Old Georgia Road
Moore, SC 29369
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
797 Old Georgia Rd
Moore, SC
Julie (Johnson) Lockhart


1964 - 2019
Julie Johnson Lockhart Obituary
Julie Johnson Lockhart, 55, of Roebuck, SC, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 19, 1964, in Durham, NC, she was the daughter of Ann Bishop Johnson of Spartanburg, SC and the late Paul Henry Johnson, Jr.
A member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Julie attended Dorman High School where she was a member of the Blue Belles. She was an account manager in the health insurance industry for many years.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, McKenzie Lockhart Campbell (Shawn) of Charlotte, NC; son, Raleigh Donavan Fowler of Brooklyn, NY; and grandson, Jack Campbell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 797 Old Georgia Rd., Moore, SC 29369,
by The Rev. Dr. James Oliver and The Rev. Joe Burnett. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
