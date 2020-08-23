1/
June Ann (Ashe) Thompson
SPARTANBURG, SC- June Ann Ashe Thompson passed away August 22, 2020. A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the widow of Lawrence H. Thompson and the daughter of the late Gladys June Dumouchel and Junius Selby Ashe. She was reared by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Claude W. Hill of Spartanburg. She attended Converse College and retired from Wachovia Bank of SC. Survivors include her son Bruce Ashe Thomas of Spartanburg and her daughter Leslie Nora Bowles of Lyman, SC. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
