|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Visitation for June Elizabeth Mabry Bryant, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, will be 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David F. Ervin. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3055 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019