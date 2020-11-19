SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. June Elizabeth Jackson Whitmire, 72, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was the wife of Mineous Theron Whitmire, Jr. for 34 years.
She was born on April 27, 1948 to the late Roy J. and Beatrice Graves Jackson and was a native of Spartanburg. She graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1966 and from Dental Assistant College of Atlanta, GA in 1967. She worked in food service for a number of years. June grew up as a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church and is now a current member of Solid Rock Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Ralph Raymond Park, IV and children: Dillon and Kersty (Lauren) Park; sister: Maria (Michael) Brady, brother: Lonnie (Kathy) Jackson; step children: Cindy (Joey) Carnaggio, Tim (Stacy) Whitmire, and Tammy Whitmire; five step grandchildren, eight step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Randy Lewis.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs