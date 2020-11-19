1/1
June Elizabeth Jackson Whitmire
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. June Elizabeth Jackson Whitmire, 72, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was the wife of Mineous Theron Whitmire, Jr. for 34 years.
She was born on April 27, 1948 to the late Roy J. and Beatrice Graves Jackson and was a native of Spartanburg. She graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1966 and from Dental Assistant College of Atlanta, GA in 1967. She worked in food service for a number of years. June grew up as a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church and is now a current member of Solid Rock Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Ralph Raymond Park, IV and children: Dillon and Kersty (Lauren) Park; sister: Maria (Michael) Brady, brother: Lonnie (Kathy) Jackson; step children: Cindy (Joey) Carnaggio, Tim (Stacy) Whitmire, and Tammy Whitmire; five step grandchildren, eight step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Randy Lewis.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved