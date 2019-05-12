|
|
TRYON, NC- June Holbert Hill Smisor, 80, of Tryon, NC, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Ashlan Assisted Living, Lyman, SC. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Maude Pack Holbert. She was the widow of the late Harold Norman Smisor and the late James Harris Hill.
June was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Lyman, SC, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She created the Sonshine Puppet Ministry and was also a 4H leader.
Surviving are a son, James "Jamey" Harris Hill, Jr.; four daughters, Cathy June Shore (Tommy), Joy Ellen Garcia, Jeri Anna Redman (Scott), and Jennifer Lee Furman (Arlen); a brother, Raymond Holbert; 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. June was predeceased by two brothers and nine sisters.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. in Big Level Baptist Church, Mill Spring, NC. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Durham and Rev. James Powell officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missionary Clearinghouse, P.O. Box 219228, Houston, TX 77218-9228 to aid Missionary Sharon Silvey.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2019