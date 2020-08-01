1/1
Justen Lynch
MOORE- Clifford Justen Lynch, 42, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Greer, he was the son of Diane Anderson Lynch and the late Clifford Anthony Lynch.
Survivors also include a sister, Melissa Vise and husband, Benson; a nephew and niece, Ashton and Lindsey Vise; and his grandmother, Betty Wright Anderson. He was predeceased by grandparents, Lindy Anderson, Oscar and Kathleen Lynch.
Graveside Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, August 02, 2020 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
