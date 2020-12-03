1/1
Kambis "Kami" Ghowanlu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kambis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kambis (""Kami"") Ghowanlu
Kambis (""Kami"") Ghowanlu, age 76, died of COVID-19 on November 28, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. A native of Tehran, Iran, Kami studied mechanical engineering in Hannover, Germany, where he met and married his beloved wife, Ruth. The two eventually settled in Spartanburg, South Carolina and started Technico, Inc., a manufacturing business that their son, Sasha, currently runs. A lover of books, good food, and convivial company, Kami retained a curiosity about the world around him that was uniquely endearing. He was a beloved husband, father, and Opa, and for those who were fortunate enough to meet him, a steadfast friend. He will be dearly missed.
Kami leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Ruth, and two children who always made him proud, Dr. Isabel Driggers of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and Sasha Ghowanlu, of Duncan, South Carolina, and their spouses, Jacob Driggers and Lee Wilson Ghowanlu. He doted on his grandchildren, Ethan Ghowanlu (14), Corbin Driggers (13), Palmer Driggers (12), Rowan Driggers (8), and Mia Ghowanlu (4), and was unwavering in his love for his siblings, Farideh, Kamran, Kaveh, Fahimeh, and Keyvan.
Due to COVID-19, the family is hosting a drive-thru visitation on Saturday, December 5, from 11a.m. – 12 p.m. at 402 Masters Pt., Duncan SC 29334. In lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to a fund being established in his name at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he received excellent care during his illness: https://www.facebook.com/donate/457051242354835/?fundraiser_source=external_url

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved