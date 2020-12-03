Kambis (""Kami"") Ghowanlu
Kambis (""Kami"") Ghowanlu, age 76, died of COVID-19 on November 28, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. A native of Tehran, Iran, Kami studied mechanical engineering in Hannover, Germany, where he met and married his beloved wife, Ruth. The two eventually settled in Spartanburg, South Carolina and started Technico, Inc., a manufacturing business that their son, Sasha, currently runs. A lover of books, good food, and convivial company, Kami retained a curiosity about the world around him that was uniquely endearing. He was a beloved husband, father, and Opa, and for those who were fortunate enough to meet him, a steadfast friend. He will be dearly missed.
Kami leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Ruth, and two children who always made him proud, Dr. Isabel Driggers of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and Sasha Ghowanlu, of Duncan, South Carolina, and their spouses, Jacob Driggers and Lee Wilson Ghowanlu. He doted on his grandchildren, Ethan Ghowanlu (14), Corbin Driggers (13), Palmer Driggers (12), Rowan Driggers (8), and Mia Ghowanlu (4), and was unwavering in his love for his siblings, Farideh, Kamran, Kaveh, Fahimeh, and Keyvan.
Due to COVID-19, the family is hosting a drive-thru visitation on Saturday, December 5, from 11a.m. – 12 p.m. at 402 Masters Pt., Duncan SC 29334. In lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to a fund being established in his name at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he received excellent care during his illness: https://www.facebook.com/donate/457051242354835/?fundraiser_source=external_url