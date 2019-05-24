|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Karen passed from this earth on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in her home in Spartanburg. Instead of writing a traditional obituary, I'd like to write you a letter about my sweet Karen.
She was born on March 24, 1984 and named Karen Clarissy Covington by her parents, preceded in death, Jacqueline Rushing and Cleveland Covington. Those closest to her called her Kare-bear.
Born with special needs, life was challenging for her, but it didn't take away her beautiful smile or sweet spirit. As her spokesperson, caregiver, and her mother, I believe there are people who touched Karen's life, so on her behalf, I want to thank the following people who have shown kindness and helped make Karen's 35 years meaningful.
To the teachers, assistants, therapists, nurses, and staff at McCarthy Teszler School and The Charles Lea Center thank you. To the doctors and specialists that worked hard to give Karen the quality of life she deserved I know she would express her love and appreciation.
To Wren Hospice who has been our support system during this difficult time, thank you.
To Jeff Rushing, her brother, who never stopped loving her, she knew.
To the Byers family who took care of her early on in her life and loved her very much, Karen would express much love back.
Thank you to Jason Godfrey who loved and helped take care of her for a number of years and to his family.
To Active Day of Boiling Springs where Kare-bear was a member since 2008, we thank you for your love and all the friendships she developed there.
Karen would want her Prevail Church family to know that she enjoyed being a part of that congregation.
She had a support system of close friends and family that love her very much and will miss her terribly!!
I also know Kare-bear loved us as much as we loved her! We are so thankful for her in our lives. If she was to leave words of wisdom to us all, she would say do something special with your family. She'd say don't be afraid to wear glitter and sequins! Shine for all to see what God has made. And when times are hard and you're feeling bad, your spirits can always be lifted by a prayer and a cool pair of shoes!
In closing, the Tripam Family (Justin, Jess, Cy, Lucy), the Keenan Family (Megan, Kennedy, Jak, Harper, Gracie), the Hoots Family (Reo, Shawn, Tripp, Karlee), and Cletus Burnett are proud to have had the honor to call her sister, sister-in-law, granddaughter, aunt, and for me daughter.
With great love and sincerity, Cris Tripam
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Fred Giles. Private entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2019