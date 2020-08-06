1/1
Karen (Brownlee) Glenn
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Karen Marie Brownlee Glenn, 70, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, August 3, 2020 with her family by her side. Born February 9, 1950 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Rexell and Evelyn Marie Bevis Brownlee.
A graduate of Winthrop University and the University of South Carolina, Mrs. Glenn was an educator in Spartanburg School Districts 3 and 7. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active in the Altar Guild, Outreach Sunday School class, Senior Adult Council, Circle #8, and was secretary of the Church Council. She was a leader and active member in BSF International. Mrs. Glenn enjoyed studying art with Larry Mauldin, and became an accomplished watercolorist. She was a devoted mother, wife, caregiver, and loved dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years Robert "Bob" Eugene Glenn; son, Robert Clifton Glenn of Charleston, SC; daughter, Emily Marie Glenn of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Richard W. Brownlee (Tonya) of Spartanburg, SC and Noel A. Brownlee (Caroline) of Greenville, SC and nephews, Tyler Brownlee, Walker Brownlee, Luke Brownlee and Benjamin Brownlee.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, conducted by The Rev. Brad Gray, The Rev. Cameron Y. Treece and The Rev. David E. Nichols. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will be following the committal service. Due to Covid-19, the family ask to maintain social distancing and other precautions as necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Honorary escort will be members of the Outreach Sunday School Class.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved