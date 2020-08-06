SPARTANBURG, SC- Karen Marie Brownlee Glenn, 70, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, August 3, 2020 with her family by her side. Born February 9, 1950 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Rexell and Evelyn Marie Bevis Brownlee.
A graduate of Winthrop University and the University of South Carolina, Mrs. Glenn was an educator in Spartanburg School Districts 3 and 7. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active in the Altar Guild, Outreach Sunday School class, Senior Adult Council, Circle #8, and was secretary of the Church Council. She was a leader and active member in BSF International. Mrs. Glenn enjoyed studying art with Larry Mauldin, and became an accomplished watercolorist. She was a devoted mother, wife, caregiver, and loved dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years Robert "Bob" Eugene Glenn; son, Robert Clifton Glenn of Charleston, SC; daughter, Emily Marie Glenn of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Richard W. Brownlee (Tonya) of Spartanburg, SC and Noel A. Brownlee (Caroline) of Greenville, SC and nephews, Tyler Brownlee, Walker Brownlee, Luke Brownlee and Benjamin Brownlee.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, conducted by The Rev. Brad Gray, The Rev. Cameron Y. Treece and The Rev. David E. Nichols. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will be following the committal service. Due to Covid-19, the family ask to maintain social distancing and other precautions as necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Honorary escort will be members of the Outreach Sunday School Class.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel