SPARTANBURG, SC- Karen McGaha Pence Kinard, 73, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House. Born September 6, 1946 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Luby Blackman and Beulah Waldrop Blackman.
A real estate broker for over 40 years, Karen was a member of Spartanburg Board of Realtors since 1973. She was Spartanburg's top producer in 1975, awarded the Emeritus Award in 2013 which is a 40 year lifetime award, received the real estate titles of GRI and CRS, served on several committees and multiple awards for high volume sales. She loved her grandchildren, shopping and eating out and was a member of Anderson Mill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Lesley Coleman Pence (Angela) of Chesnee, SC and Bernie Pence Jr. (Karen) of Creedmoor, NC; grandchildren, Taylor Blackstone (Carson) and Lukas Pence (Kelcie) all of Spartanburg, SC, Riley Pence (Karsyn) of Crestview, FL and Kasey Mueller (Weston) of Lawrenceville, GA and great-grandchildren, Hayden Blackstone, Reagan Pence, Blakely Pence, Jameson Pence, Memphis Pence, Declan Mueller and Killian Mueller.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Tyler Kirby.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
The family is at the home of Lesley Pence.
