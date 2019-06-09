|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Karen Brooks Smith, 50, of Chesnee passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Restorative Care. Born in Spartanburg County, she was the wife of Robbie Smith of the home and the daughter of Ralph "Toby" and Rachel Smith Brooks of Chesnee. She was an X-ray technician and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Cowpens.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is survived by one son, Robert Dylan Smith of Chesnee; one daughter, Courtney Smith of Chesnee; two brothers, Bobby (Debbie) Brooks and family and Ricky (Susan) Brooks and family, all of Chesnee; two brothers-in-law, Scott Smith and Michael Smith; and four grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith, Jonah Smith, Huntley Smith and Baby Boy Smith.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church of Cowpens with the Rev. Henry Coley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Smith, Dylan Smith, Ricky Brooks, Bobby Brooks, Tylor Brooks, Dakota Brooks, Gary Ogle and Harvey Kelley.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019