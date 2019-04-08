|
|
SPARTANBURG- Katherine (Kay) Mauney Berkeley, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House. Born on March 13, 1945 in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late Carl Fisher and Catherine Herman Mauney and the wife of William T. Berkeley. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she was a founder of the altar guild, first female usher and a greeter for many years. Her passion was growing roses, of which she had over 200 bushes. She loved giving her roses to all who needed them and was known by her license plate number ROSES4U. Most of all she greatly loved her grand children whom she loved to cook for and visit with.
Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, William Thomas Berkeley of the home, a daughter, Beth Berkeley Jones (Brent Lewis) of Spartanburg, SC; a son, Jon Berkeley of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Evan Jones, Ethan Jones, and Dylan Jones, all of Spartanburg, SC; a brother, Charles Mauney of Blowing Rock, NC. She was predeceased by a brother, Herman Mauney.
Visitation will be from 10:00-10:45AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Poston Hall in St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM in the sanctuary conducted by Pastor John Warren.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019