Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Katherine E. Logan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mrs. Katherine E. Logan Obituary
Mrs. Katherine Logan entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after a long illness.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late William and Lela Thompson McIntyre. Mrs. Logan was a member of Majority Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC and she worked for many years at Jonathan Logan as an Inspector.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter, Dianne Logan-Long of Spartanburg, SC, two sisters, Allene McIntyre and Lorraine Thompson both of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Mansel Thompson of Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 101 Kingsberry Circle, Spartanburg, SC.
www.CallahamHicks.com
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now