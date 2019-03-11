|
Mrs. Katherine Logan entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after a long illness.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late William and Lela Thompson McIntyre. Mrs. Logan was a member of Majority Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC and she worked for many years at Jonathan Logan as an Inspector.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter, Dianne Logan-Long of Spartanburg, SC, two sisters, Allene McIntyre and Lorraine Thompson both of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Mansel Thompson of Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 101 Kingsberry Circle, Spartanburg, SC.
