LYMAN, SC- Katherine Ida Johnson Pennoyer, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born on June 05, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Carl Edwin and Anna Wilsor Johnson and the widow of Richard Thomas Pennoyer. She was the longest attending member of True Life Tabernacle where she loved praise music and preaching. She was a beautiful woman of God, a ray of sunshine. She enjoyed yardwork and had the prettiest yard in town and loved her dogs.
Survivors include a son, Glen (Martha) Pennoyer of Lyman; two grandchildren, Nathan (Julie) Pennoyer of Lyman and Courtney Pennoyer of Charlotte; a great-grandchild, Kal. She was predeceased by a son, Paul Evan Pennoyer.
Funeral Service will be held at 3PM on June 29, 2020 at True Life Tabernacle with Rev. Dale Beebe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Entombment will be Private.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.