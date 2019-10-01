|
SPARTANBURG- Katherine Lois Peay Blough, 83, wife of Carl William Blough, of Spartanburg, passed away on September 30, 2019. Born in Chester, SC she was the daughter to the late Geroge Moffet Peay and Dorothy Elizabeth Sims Peay.
Katherine served our country in the Air Force. She also attended Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Along with her husband, she is survived by one son, Charles Blough (Julia); two daughters, Patricia Blough and Katherine Elaine Blough; one grandson, Brian Blough; and one brother, John Peay.
She was preceded by two brothers, Paul and George Peay; and one sister, Nancy Austin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365.
A private graveside service will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2019