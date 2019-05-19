|
Katherine Reaves Moore, having lived a full life of 97 years, passed away May 2, 2019.
Married to Glenn Moore in 1940, their family blossomed with identical twin boys and soon after, a baby girl. Later in life, Katherine was a trailblazer as a female executive. In the 60's, she moved through the ranks to become Spartanburg's first female City Finance Director. She received many national awards for excellence as Finance Director. She was a world traveler, enjoying her tours through multiple countries. She opened her home and entertained many of you throughout her life.
When her great-great-granddaughter was born in 2018, she relished the position of matriarch to 5 generations of girls.
She came full circle in life by coming to live with her daughter, Rebecca Loftis, and granddaughter, Robin Crump (and husband Tim) in Charleston.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2019