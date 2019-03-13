|
|
MOORE, SC- Katherine Elizabeth Hayes Morris, 49, of Moore, SC, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home. Born October 31, 1969, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Herbert Roy Hayes and Wanda Turner Hayes of Moore, SC.
Kathy was a member of Reidville Presbyterian Church. She received an Associate Degree from Virginia College and was a pharmacy technician. She had a deep affection for animals, especially her dog, Snickers.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her sister, Jennifer Anderson (James) and brother, Jeffrey R. Hayes (Lisa), all of Moore, SC; three nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Neal Morris; and both sets of grandparents.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Reidville Presbyterian Church, 340 College St., Reidville, SC 29375, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. E. Todd Buckner. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC
29369.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home of Wanda and Roy Hayes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019