Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
E. Gibson Chapel of First Baptist Church
250 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Gibson Chapel of First Baptist Church
250 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Katherine T. James


1934 - 2019
Katherine T. James Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Katherine Frances Tucker James, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Katherine was born in Union, SC on November 18, 1934 to the late Jonas Thomas Tucker and Annie Mae Gibson Tucker. Katherine devoted her life to Christ and was a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of Young At Heart.
Katherine served Milliken & Company for 39 years as Senior Human Resources Manager. She graduated from Pacolet High School and earned a BS Degree in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, from Limestone College, where she was the recipient of the Director's Award. Katherine was recognized internationally for her genealogical work and was one of seven founding members of the Pinckney District Chapter of the SC Genealogical Society with 300+ members today. She served as president of this Chapter and held all offices, including State Chapter Representative. A lifelong member of the Old Tryon Genealogical Society, and a past-member of Newberry, Chester, Dutch Fork, and Laurens Chapters, she managed to find time to research and publish technical books, family histories, church histories, and numerous articles.
Family members include one son, Dr. William "Bill" B. James, Jr. and wife Cynthia Dwyer of Prosperity, SC; one grandson, William Dwyer James, Sr., wife Alexandra Rogers and one great-grandson, William "Liam" Dwyer James, Jr. of Savannah, GA; sisters, Mary Alice Carter, Lena Roberta McConnell, and Betty Lee Seegars, all of Cowpens, SC; 15 nephews and nieces. Katherine is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Alfred Columbus Tucker; and a sister, Helen Louise Gowan.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at E. Gibson Chapel of First Baptist Church, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Bob Neely and The Rev. Daniel F. Blackwell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
