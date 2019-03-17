|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Kathleen Caldwell Hall, born May 27, 1929, to the late James L. and Vidie S. Caldwell, died March 14, 2019 and was the last surviving child of their marriage. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg for over 60 years, where she served in various capacities. She also served the Spartanburg community in various organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Charles Lee Center, and the Hillbrook Merry Tillers Garden Club.
Surviving her are her husband of 69 years, Frank Douglas Hall; a son, Jeffrey Allison Hall of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren, Brian Christopher Vetter and wife Alyson Elise Vetter, of New York, New York, Mary Kathleen Porter and husband Gabe Porter, and Caroline Connor Vetter; a number of nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Rosie Mae Gentry. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter Susan Hall Fisher, four brothers, and nine sisters.
She expresses special gratitude to Comfort Keepers Home Care of Spartanburg, Barbara Jean Lyles, R.N., and, in particular, David G. Ike, M.D., for his many years of friendship and care.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 18th, 2:00-2:45PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, in the Davis Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3PM.
A private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, P O Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037, the , P O Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, the , P O Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374, or a .
