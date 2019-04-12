|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Kathleen Kaelin Kyle, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home. Born April 2, 1940, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Frieda Burkard Kaelin. Kathleen retired from Butler, Means, Evins & Browne Law firm.
Surviving are her children, Lisa Henson (Walter) of Simpsonville, SC, Rob Kyle (Liz) of Easley, SC, Gary Kyle (Elizabeth) of Lakemont, GA, and Ann Jay of Avon, CT; grandchildren, Courtney Jay, Kacey Jay, Alyssa Henson, Katie Henson, Matthew Kyle, and Will Kyle. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Denis Kaelin.
Kathy loved to read and helped so many people through her more than 20 years involvement with the Adult Literacy Programs. She spent much time playing Bridge with her friends and games with her family. Most of all, she cherished her time with her family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; SCETV, 1101 George Rogers Blvd., Columbia, SC 29201-4761; and the Adult Learning Center of Spartanburg, 145 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
