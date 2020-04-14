Home

Kathleen (Walker) Layton

Kathleen (Walker) Layton Obituary
ROEBUCK – Kathleen Walker Layton, 96, wife of the late Thomas C. Layton, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Kathleen was born on December 1, 1923, to the late Horace Hugh and Nora Stroud Walker.
She is survived by a son, Randy Layton (Elaine); two daughter in-laws, Suzanna Layton, Brenda Layton; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Kathleen was predeceased by two sons, Rickie Layton, Ray Layton; two sisters, Wilma Waldrep and Deview Manly.
Private graveside services will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg: 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
