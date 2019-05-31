Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Belmont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn H. Belmont


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn H. Belmont Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Kathryn Harley Belmont, 102, widow of Harold Nicholas Belmont, passed away on May 30, 2019.
A native of Holly Springs, daughter of the late Broadus Furman and Sallie Bruce Harley, she was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
Surviving are two daughters, Laura Belmont Myers of Spartanburg and Kathryn Martha Belmont (Robert Christensen) of Miami, FL; three grandchildren, William Belmont Myers (Lisa), Kathryn Leslie Myers and Nicholas Westbury Myers and two great-grandchildren, Tucker Reid Myers and Leslie Lowe Myers.
Mrs. Belmont was predeceased by one great-grandson, Henry Fisher Myers.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park.
The family is the home of the daughter, Laura B. Myers.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now