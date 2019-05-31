|
SPARTANBURG- Kathryn Harley Belmont, 102, widow of Harold Nicholas Belmont, passed away on May 30, 2019.
A native of Holly Springs, daughter of the late Broadus Furman and Sallie Bruce Harley, she was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
Surviving are two daughters, Laura Belmont Myers of Spartanburg and Kathryn Martha Belmont (Robert Christensen) of Miami, FL; three grandchildren, William Belmont Myers (Lisa), Kathryn Leslie Myers and Nicholas Westbury Myers and two great-grandchildren, Tucker Reid Myers and Leslie Lowe Myers.
Mrs. Belmont was predeceased by one great-grandson, Henry Fisher Myers.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park.
The family is the home of the daughter, Laura B. Myers.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019