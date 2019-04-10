|
|
CROSS ANCHOR, SC- Kathryn "Kitty" J. Stribling Wingo, 97, of Cross Anchor, SC died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in the Cooper home place on Grace Chapel Road, Enoree, SC to Wales and Clara Jackson Johnson on April 02, 1922. She has been a member of Cross Anchor Methodist Church since she was a child. She graduated from Cross Anchor High School and Keller's Beauty College. She served the Cross Anchor community as the owner and operator of Top Style Beauty Salon for fifty-six years and started Wingo Florist in 1976.
She was first married to the late Staff Sgt. Robert Marion Stribling. They had three sons, who also predeceased her, Robert Marion Stribling, Jr., Stanley Johnson Stribling and James Lynn Stribling. She later married the late Ralph Harold Wingo.
She is survived by six granddaughters, Janet Stribling, Lisa Burns, Amy Stribling, Claire Wells, Melody Brock and Melinda Greenlee; eight great-grandchildren, Heather Saxe, Alex Pizarro, Robert Burns, Layne Hubbard, Mayce Inman, Sarah Burns, William Hagan and Jake Stribling; four great-great grandchildren, with another arriving in May. She was predeceased by a sister, Anne J. Bailey.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the home. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cross Anchor United Methodist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019