Kathy Darlene (Ramsey) Southerland
1954 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Kathy Darlene Ramsey Southerland, 66, of 128 Rainbow Park Drive, Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.
Kathy was born in Spartanburg, SC on June 17, 1954, a daughter of the late Doris Juanita (Pearson) Ramsey and Robert Eugene Ramsey.
She was the widow of Jerry Southerland, worked in sales at Home Depot and Walmart
and was a member of North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church.
Kathy is survived by a daughter, Robin Tessnear and husband Keith, of Boiling Springs, SC; a son, Raymond Justice, Jr, of Gaffney, SC; two sisters, Faye Greenway (Gary), of Valley Falls, SC; Cyndi Bearden and husband Mickey, of Inman, SC, a brother, Kenneth Wayne Ramsey, of Wellford, SC; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 aunts, 1 uncle, 2 nieces and 11 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Scott Justice, grandchildren, Brandon Taylor Laws, Jennifer Beth Justice and a niece, Christy Gilreath.
The family is at her home and will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church
A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church with Rev Sammy Sutton and Rev Roger Lowery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2151.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
