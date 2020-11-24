1/1
Kathy Hughes
ENOREE- Kathy Burch Hughes, 68, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
She was born January 2, 1952 in Spartanburg County to the late Sammy Pete Burch and Doris Gentry Burch and was the widow of William Ray Hughes. She was a member of Enoree First Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Inman Mills.
Surviving are two sons, Clint (Ramona) Letourneau of Enoree and Curt Letourneau of Raleigh, N.C.; two step-daughters, Tammy (William) Couch of Fountain Inn and Wendy (John) Robinson of Hull, Georgia; one sister, Joan Burch St. Germain of the home; 2 grandchildren, Casey Letourneau and Isabelle Letourneau.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Enoree First Baptist Church by Rev. Andy Moore and Mr. Clint Letourneau. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.
The family is at the home of Clint and Ramona Letourneau, 195 Ball Park Road, Enoree.
Due to COVID 19 it is requested that masks and social distancing be practiced.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
Enoree First Baptist Church
NOV
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Enoree First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
