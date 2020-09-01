Kathy West

LANDRUM- Kathy Delores West West, 69, passed away August 30, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Leland and Ethel Allen West, she was an employee of USC Upstate and a member of Wellford Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Roger West of the home; a daughter, Shannon West Foster (Jason) of Landrum; two sons, Corey Charles West (Allison) of Simpsonville and Matthew Thomas West (Lindsay) of Spartanburg; a brother, Danny West (Brenda) of Landrum; and seven grandchildren, AnnaLysse Pilgrim, Maggie Foster, Ty Foster, Colten West, Connor West, Averley West and Camden West.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Wellford Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Carl Poole and Rev. Andrew Franseen. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Corey West, Matthew West, Michael Pilgrim, Jason Foster, Todd Drake and Ray High.
Visitation will be held 10:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
