Dearest Cathy: Gene and I are so very sorry to learn about Katie’s passing. I remember your stories of all of your children when we worked at USCS all those years ago. I almost lost my Scott 10 yrs ago to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but he is still with us thanks to his oncologist! Gene and I are back in Sptbg. Call me at+18643165134 if you have a chance. We are so deeply sorry for your loss. God Bless. Rita Spiess

Rita Spiess

Friend