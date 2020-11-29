September 19, 1972 – November 24, 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Katie Ann Emmerth, 48, daughter of Catherine J. and the late Stephen C. Emmerth, passed away at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Katie was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was adopted by her parents in 1974. She was a dedicated volunteer in the Emergency Center at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. With a positive attitude and generous heart to everyone she met, Katie was well known for her lively spirit and willingness to help. Her energetic personality was contagious to all around her.
Katie leaves behind her mother, Catherine; brothers, Stephen, Gregory, and Paul and his family. Also surviving are her aunts, Alberta and Jane; and many cousins and their families.
Katie was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
