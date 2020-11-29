1/1
Katie Ann Emmerth
1972 - 2020
September 19, 1972 – November 24, 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Katie Ann Emmerth, 48, daughter of Catherine J. and the late Stephen C. Emmerth, passed away at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Katie was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was adopted by her parents in 1974. She was a dedicated volunteer in the Emergency Center at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. With a positive attitude and generous heart to everyone she met, Katie was well known for her lively spirit and willingness to help. Her energetic personality was contagious to all around her.
Katie leaves behind her mother, Catherine; brothers, Stephen, Gregory, and Paul and his family. Also surviving are her aunts, Alberta and Jane; and many cousins and their families.
Katie was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 27, 2020
Cathe, you are in my personal prayers and in my prayers at the Eucharist at this time of loss. Having a meal with the St. Paul the Apostle group after Mass will just not be the same without Katie. She will be missed, but her presence will never leave us.
Fr. Steve Kimmons, S.J.
Steve Kimmons
November 27, 2020
Dearest Cathy: Gene and I are so very sorry to learn about Katie’s passing. I remember your stories of all of your children when we worked at USCS all those years ago. I almost lost my Scott 10 yrs ago to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but he is still with us thanks to his oncologist! Gene and I are back in Sptbg. Call me at+18643165134 if you have a chance. We are so deeply sorry for your loss. God Bless. Rita Spiess
Rita Spiess
Friend
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
