WOODRUFF, SC -- Kay Frances Gilliam, 67 of 104 David Street, died Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Jim Mays and Lillie Mae Gilliam Mays and wife of John E. Gilliam, of the home.
A member of Trinity AME Zion Church, Woodruff, SC.
Other survivors include two daughters, Pita G. McKelvin of Woodruff, SC. and Patasia Johnson (Michael) of Spartanburg, SC.
One son, Petre S. Gilliam (Michelle) of White Plains, MD. One sister, Mary Bland of Haledon, NJ and one brother J.W. Mays (Florida) of Woodruff, SC.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 PM at New Hope AME Zion Church, Union, SC, with burial in Trinity AME Zion Church cemetery, Woodruff, SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019