Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope AME Zion Church
Union, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Frances Gilliam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kay Frances Gilliam Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC -- Kay Frances Gilliam, 67 of 104 David Street, died Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Jim Mays and Lillie Mae Gilliam Mays and wife of John E. Gilliam, of the home.
A member of Trinity AME Zion Church, Woodruff, SC.
Other survivors include two daughters, Pita G. McKelvin of Woodruff, SC. and Patasia Johnson (Michael) of Spartanburg, SC.
One son, Petre S. Gilliam (Michelle) of White Plains, MD. One sister, Mary Bland of Haledon, NJ and one brother J.W. Mays (Florida) of Woodruff, SC.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 PM at New Hope AME Zion Church, Union, SC, with burial in Trinity AME Zion Church cemetery, Woodruff, SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now