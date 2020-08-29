1/
Kay (Reynolds) Hensley
GAFFNEY, SC- Kay Reynolds Hensley, 72, of 1020 Grassy Pond Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, she was wife of Donald Glenn Hensley and daughter of the late Jimboy Reynolds and Leila Wyatt Reynolds. She retired from Duke Energy, loved her family, dining out and traveling, and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Christopher Jayden Hensley of the home; a brother, Jimmy Lee "Pete" Reynolds of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Betty Reynolds of Gaffney; a special niece, Sandy Ridings (Darryl) of Gaffney; special great-nephews, Dylan Pennington and Trevor Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Dean Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Church with Reverend Mike Frazier, Reverend Daryle Hawthorne and Reverend Robert Hensley officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Cherokee Creek Baptist Church
AUG
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Cherokee Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
