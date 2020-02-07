Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Bowen Baptist Church
404 Sugar Ridge Road
Inman, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Lake Bowen Baptist Church
404 Sugar Ridge Road
Inman, SC
Keegan Isaiah Johnson


2002 - 2020
PAULINE, SC- The family of Keegan Isaiah Reicos Johnson will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 404 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM at Lake Bowen Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Atkins and Rev. Kenny McDowell, Rev. Kevin Harrison, Rev. Reid Bowyer and Coach Mark Hodge officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
