|
|
PAULINE, SC- The family of Keegan Isaiah Reicos Johnson will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 404 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM at Lake Bowen Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Atkins and Rev. Kenny McDowell, Rev. Kevin Harrison, Rev. Reid Bowyer and Coach Mark Hodge officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020