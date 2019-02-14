|
PAULINE, SC- Keith Edward Hines, 55, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born July 2, 1963, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James Edward Hines and Janette Stacey Hines.
A 1981 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mr. Hines retired from Sonoco Alloyd Brands and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Staci Lyn Hines of Pauline, SC; brothers, Bryan L. Hines and Dale E. Hines (Glynda), all of Spartanburg, SC and Danny I. Hines of Gowensville, SC; the mother of his daughter, Susan Hines Green; nephews, Josh Hines, Jason Hines, and Brandon Hines; companion, CC Fraser; and his Boxer buddy, Breeze and white Lab, Millie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James E. Hines Jr.; nephew, Taylor Hines; and sister-in-law, Penny Hines.
Visitation will be 2:30-3:30 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019