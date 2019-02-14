Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Edward Hines


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Edward Hines Obituary
PAULINE, SC- Keith Edward Hines, 55, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born July 2, 1963, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James Edward Hines and Janette Stacey Hines.
A 1981 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mr. Hines retired from Sonoco Alloyd Brands and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Staci Lyn Hines of Pauline, SC; brothers, Bryan L. Hines and Dale E. Hines (Glynda), all of Spartanburg, SC and Danny I. Hines of Gowensville, SC; the mother of his daughter, Susan Hines Green; nephews, Josh Hines, Jason Hines, and Brandon Hines; companion, CC Fraser; and his Boxer buddy, Breeze and white Lab, Millie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James E. Hines Jr.; nephew, Taylor Hines; and sister-in-law, Penny Hines.
Visitation will be 2:30-3:30 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now