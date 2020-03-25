|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Perry "Keith" Howell, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 10, 1957, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Perry Eli Howell and Helen Trombley Howell.
A member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church he most recently attended Glendale Wesleyan Church. He was employed with Crowder Construction Company.
Survivors include his wife Kim Bain Howell; children, Sandra Bitting (Frank) and Claudia Howell, all of Winston Salem, NC, Brittany Howell of Cowpens, SC and Katie Gosnell (Stephen) of Boiling Springs, SC; six grandchildren; siblings, Wayne Grice of Gaffney, SC, Larry Howell and Jean McKinney, both of Boiling Springs, SC; brother-in-law, Charles Sizemore of Cowpens, SC; and mother-in-law, Judy Strand Dodd of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Joey Keith Howell; brother, Dennis Howell; and sister, Linda Sizemore.
Private services will be held. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Stephen Gosnell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Carolina Miracle League, 828B East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020