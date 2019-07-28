Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Keith M. Funderburk


1955 - 2019
Keith M. Funderburk Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Keitho Funderburk, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. Born December 16, 1955, in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of Frances Morton McGill of Spartanburg, SC and the late Robert Funderburk.
A graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, Mr. Funderburk was owner of KF Enterprises.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elba Fernandez Funderburk; daughter, Rebecca Funderburk of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Evelin Henderson (Mark) of Spartanburg, SC and Elena Carter of Irmo, SC; brother, Miguel Fernandez (Patty) of Spartanburg, SC; and was loved by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Funderburk.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, July 29, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC, by The Rev. Andy Case. Private interment will be at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 28, 2019
