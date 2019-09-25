Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dove Assmbly Full Gospel Church
590 Mt Zion Road
Spartanburg, SC
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Dove Assmbly Full Gospel Church
590 Mt Zion Road
Spartanburg, SC
Kelley Luanne (Wilson) Inman


1973 - 2019
Kelley Luanne (Wilson) Inman Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Kelley Luanne Wilson Inman, 46, of 113 Andover Road, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center after a brief illness. Kelley was born in Spartanburg, SC on June 18, 1973, a daughter of Susan Miller Mosley of Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was a faithful member of Dove Assembly Full Gospel Church.
In addition to her mother, Kelley is survived by a son, Nathaniel Inman of the home; a sister, Andrea Gossett of Wellford, South Carolina; a brother, Jeffrey Scott Wilson, of Wellford, South Carolina; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Inman was predeceased by a brother, Lee Wilson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM, at Dove Assembly Full Gospel Church, 590 Mt. Zion Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29303. A Memorial Service will be follow at 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Dove Assembly Full Gospel Church, conducted by Rev. Joe Mosley. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
