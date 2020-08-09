GREENVILLE- Kelly Campbell Ballew, 55, passed away on August 7, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of Farroll Lecil and Peggy Smith Campbell of Inman, she was a 1982 Riverside High School graduate and a homemaker.
Surviving in addition to her parents are husband, Andrew Milton Ballew of the home; one daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Keesling Gauthier (John) of Taylors; a son, Kyle Jay Keesling, Jr., (Elizabeth) of Due West; one brother, Michael Farroll Campbell (Angelina) of Catlett, VA and two grandchildren, Kallie Mae Gauthier and Jaxon Briggs Gauthier.
Mrs. Ballew was predeceased by one daughter, Klaire Nicole Keesling.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday at Wood Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC