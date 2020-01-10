|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Kelly Michelle Watson Ramsey, 51, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020. Born in Greer, SC on June 05, 1968 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rachel Moss Watson and the wife of Wade Ramsey.
Survivors also include a son, Cody Rhodes (Tasha Landers) of Lyman; two brothers, Tim and Terry Watson both of Lyman; a nephew, Chuck Watson (Lauren).
The family will receive friends from 4PM until 5PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home.
The family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020