Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Ramsey


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Ramsey Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Kelly Michelle Watson Ramsey, 51, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020. Born in Greer, SC on June 05, 1968 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rachel Moss Watson and the wife of Wade Ramsey.
Survivors also include a son, Cody Rhodes (Tasha Landers) of Lyman; two brothers, Tim and Terry Watson both of Lyman; a nephew, Chuck Watson (Lauren).
The family will receive friends from 4PM until 5PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home.
The family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -