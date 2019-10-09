|
TRYON, NC- Kelly Hearn Trakas, 53, of Tryon, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born November 20, 1965, in Union, SC and raised in Jonesville and Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Gary Keith Hearn (Lynn) of Spartanburg, SC and the late Teressa Gallman Hearn.
Kelly loved her family, friends, and immersed herself in her Greek culture and adopted Greek community. She earned a BA Degree at the College of Charleston and was a graduate of Johnson Wales Culinary School. A wonderful chef, during her career she owned Kelly Trakas Catering in Charleston, was the executive chef at Inman Mills, owned and operated historic Josephine's Restaurant in Marion, NC, then reestablished her private catering business in Tryon, NC. She especially loved cooking for her family and friends and fussing at everyone to get out of her kitchen!
A member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and former Sunday School teacher, Kelly loved reading, particularly her hero Ernest Hemingway. She was also a bird enthusiast and a certified expert on the Andy Griffith Show.
Along with her father and his wife, survivors include her devoted husband, Nicholas Dimitri "Dean" Trakas of the home; children, Anna Trakas (Ignacio Cassinelli) of Charlotte, NC and William Trakas of Tryon, NC; brother, Gary Keith Hearn (Meg) of Columbia, SC; and sister, Amanda Hearn Marshall (Chris) of North Augusta, SC. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her grandmother, Teressa H. Gallman of Jonesville.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019 with the Trisagion Prayer service beginning at 7:30 PM, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, by The Rev. George F. Nafya. Burial will be in Converse Gardens at West Oakwood Cemetery, 188 Oakwood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 9801 Southern Pines Blvd Suite I, Charlotte, NC 28273; or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home of Lynn and Gary Hearn, Spartanburg.
