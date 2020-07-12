1/
Kelly Williams
Kelly Dawn Stepp Williams, 44, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. She was the daughter of Crystal Snow Stepp and the late Michael Robert Stepp
Survivors also include three children, Robert Dalton Stepp, Rebeka Grace Wise and Isabella Elizabeth McCarroll; two sisters, Ashley Klopper and Amber Christian; one grandchild, Aurora Rose Castillo; and two nieces and two nephews.
My beautiful daughter you were always our "free spirited wild-child", I love you more than life. I hope you are flying high among the stars my sweet dreamweaver.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00PM Sunday, July 19,2020 at Stribling Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
