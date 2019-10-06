|
|
Mr. Kelvin Kerry Tanner, Jr. passed away on September 27, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, Mr. Tanner was the son of Betty J. Miller and the late Kelvin Kerry Tanner, Sr. Kelvin was a 1997 graduate of Spartanburg High School and studied CAD at SCC. He was a veteran who served honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his estranged wife, Malika Tanner; sisters, Telly Antona and Tara Jefferies; stepfather, Leonard Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at First Worship Church, 504 N. Church St., Spartanburg.
E. L. Collins Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019