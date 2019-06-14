|
|
Boiling Springs, SC- Kenneth Darrell "Ken" Cannon, 62, of Boiling Springs passed away on June 12, 2019 at his home.
Ken was a native of Spartanburg and a son of the late Cecil J. Cannon and Dorothy Morgan Cannon Page. Ken was employed with Ingles Markets. He was an avid sports fan and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include brothers and sisters-in-law: Danny Joe and Lucille Cannon of Gainesville, GA, Brent and Tammy Cannon of Chesnee; sisters and brothers-in-law: Vicky and Craig Cox of Boiling Springs, Pat and Van Cooper of Inman; and ten nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at 144 Gossamer Drive, Boiling Springs.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019