Ken DeYoung

REIDVILLE, SC- Kenneth Edge DeYoung, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Cashville, SC, he was the son of the late Major Grover and Purnie Lou Morgan DeYoung and the husband of Darlene Snow DeYoung for fifty-six years. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church, Seekers Sunday School Class, SC and Spartanburg Fire Chief Association, Middle Tyger Lions Club, a leader in the community, having delivered Meals on Wheels for over twenty-five years. He started as a volunteer firefighter and served as the voluntary Chief of Reidville Fire Department for 25 years before becoming the full-time chief for 10 years until he retired in 2009. Mr. DeYoung was a employee of Hayssen Cooperation and Armtige from the start to closing of the company.
Survivors also include two daughters, Linette Garrett and Vonda Hendrix, both of Reidville; three brothers, , Jerry DeYoung and wife Barbara of Greer, Bobby DeYoung and wife Cathy of Greer, and Wick DeYoung and wife Patty of Moore ; three sisters, Martha Brackett of Tampa, FL, Kay Ford of Startex and Peggy Turner of Piedmont; five grandchildren, Matthew Garrett and wife Courtney of Inman, Samantha Garrett of Reidville, Angela Burns and husband Lance of Liberty, Kelsey Hendrix of Reidville and Paige Krass of Reidville ; six great-grandchildren, Karson Hendrix of Reidville, Farrah Krass, reared in the home, Raegan and Abbigayle Garrett, both of Reidville and Michael and Alyana Krass of Inman. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy DeYoung Krass; a granddaughter, Heather Garrett; three sisters, Geneva Burgess, Emily Wilson and Brenda Sweet.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 8 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 3PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gryff Carosiello, Mr. Wick DeYoung and Rev. Murray Snow officiating.
Memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church Back Pack Ministry, 1421 Reidville Sharon Road, Greer, SC 29651.
