Ken Theye, 70, of Bellevue, OH passed away September 26th, 2020 at his daughter's home in North Wilkesboro after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the first child born to Harold and Elsie (Reyelts) Theye of Wilmot, SD. Ken attended country school and high school in Wilmot, SD, graduating in 1968. Ken married Patricia Lowe April 25th, 1970. Together they had five children: Jennifer (Wesley Nolte) of N. Wilkesboro; Harlan Theye of Salisbury; Preston Theye of Moore, SC; Darin Theye (Melissa Melton) of Dallas; and Aaron Theye of Forest City. Ken has seven grandchildren, a granddaughter-in-law, and a step-grandson: Seth (Meredith) Nolte, Ty Nolte, Makenzie, Kimberly, and Kaitlyn Theye, Hunter Jordan, and Kenlee and Leena Theye. Ken was a member of the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976, receiving Soldier of the Month in February 1972 and March 1973. Ken enjoyed time with his grandkids and helping his kids with various projects. He was the go-to guy when you had questions on how to do things. Ken's parents preceded him in death. After moving to NC, he enjoyed annual trips to visit his mom and siblings in SD. Left behind with good memories of a great big brother are siblings Leon Theye and wife Carol of Wilmot, SD; Earl Theye of Wilmot, SD; Judy and husband Roger Oines of The Villages, FL; Nancy and husband Tom Jones of Huron, SD; and Patty and husband David Rivers of Zimmerman, MN; plus several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who liked to be teased by their Uncle Kenny. Ken will be greatly missed. Just like he always liked to check on everyone and make sure they were doing okay, he will be waiting to greet us all one by one when we reach our heavenly home. At Ken's request, his body was donated to Wake Forest School of Medicine for the advancement of science. Service: A private Memorial Service will be held for him at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store