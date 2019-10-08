Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedarwood Community Church
Kenneth A. Miller Obituary
Kenneth A. Miller of Cross Hill, beloved husband of Carol P. Miller, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on October 1, 2019.
Ken was born and grew up in Spartanburg, worked in racing and owned Ken Miller Automotive until he retired to Lake Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 51 years is his son Kevin A. Miller (Geraldine) and grandchildren Owen, Connor and Kerrigan of Greenville, SC. A brother Donald Miller and much-loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 11:00 AM, at Cedarwood Community Church with Pastor Clint Carter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedarwood Community Church, 17194 Hwy 72 W. Waterloo SC 29384 or the SC Chapter Alzheimer's Assoc 4124 Clemson Blvd. Suite L Anderson SC 29621.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Care of SC with deepest gratitude to Regina, Lisa, Carrie and Chaplin Dwight.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
