DUNCAN- Kenneth Conway Carlisle, 87, left this earth July 13, 2019.
His life here was spent in service: to the Lord, his family, his church, and to any person or animal he encountered that needed a helping hand. He grew up in Newberry, SC and moved to the upstate as a young man. He found work and his bride, Bennie Smith Carlisle, and they made their life together with two children, Robin and Kim. He worked at Springs Textile for forty-seven years from entry level to management. He commented proudly that by the time he retired, he knew every piece of fabric that came in or out of the plant. With encouragement from a local choir director he became a singer and a "good Baptist," going on to lead the choir at Tucapau Baptist Church, where he also served as deacon and trustee. When the church built a Family Life Center, he kept the key and opened up every morning for anyone that wanted to walk laps. Ken was perhaps the purest form of himself in his garden, which once covered more than an acre. He grew a wide variety of plants. With Bennie they prepared and froze much of what they grew, but they gave more of it to others. Anyone that came to visit left with a bag of something he had grown or some craft he had made. He loved to work in the woodshop he built and affectionately named the "Doghouse." Among numerous creations, he was famous for his reindeer, Christmas trees, and swinging boys & girls. He custom built and gave these to anyone who asked, charging only when he needed to keep up with supplies. With Bennie, he kept an immaculate yard, replete with flowers, zoysia grass, pecan trees, and bird feeders. Sharing the driver's seat of his John Deere riding mower was a favorite pastime of his grandchildren. He cut grass for people that couldn't, delivered Meals on Wheels, and visited with friends whenever possible. He often said "Good grief," and he called his grandchildren "boogers." He was a sharp dresser and could even make his own ties. He loved pets and was especially devoted to cats, Oreo and Kay Kay. He loved music of all kinds, collected it, and treasured the sound. He loved to read the morning paper and to complain about or rejoice with the Atlanta Braves. His kindness shone through his clear blue eyes and his quick and easy humor. He loved to laugh and to love. His family and friends take comfort that he is now with loved ones gone on and again singing, now with the angel band.
Surviving are one son, Robin Hugh Carlisle (Tracie) of Greer; one daughter, Kim Carlisle Johnson (Steve) of Lenoir, NC; one brother, Bob Carlisle (Cheryl) of Anderson; four grandchildren, Brandon Johnson (Meg), Todd Carlisle (Marie), Kayla Rechenbach (James) and Kyle Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Carlisle Johnson and Brynley Rechenbach numerous nieces, nephews, and a sister-in-law, Joy Willingham who loved and cared for him.
Mr. Carlisle was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.
Memorial services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Tucapau Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jeff Eubanks and Mr. Joe Sawyer.
Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the sanctuary.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Tucapau Baptist Church, 4 Chestnut Street, Startex, SC 29377.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019