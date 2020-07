Kenneth Wade "Buddy" Cooper, 75, of Spartanburg died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mary Black Memorial Hospital. Mr. Cooper was the husband of Alice Cooper and was the son of the late William and Alice Raines Cooper.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Kenneth and Daniel Cooper and five grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Petty-Bobo Co.

Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service





